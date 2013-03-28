LJUBLJANA, March 28 Slovenia will not need a bailout in spite of market speculation that it might follow Cyprus because of its banking sector's rising bad loans, Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec told STA new agency.

"I can claim categorically that Slovenia is not in a position to need a bailout," Kranjec, who also sits on the European Central Bank governing council, told STA on Thursday.

"But it is very important that policy makers give clear signals about stabilisation of public finances, rehabilitation of the banking sector and particularly of the real sector of the economy," said Kranjec.

He pointed out the size of total savings in Cypriot banks amounted to three times its GDP, while in Slovenia deposits represent less than 40 percent of GDP.

He said that there are no unusual movements or withdrawals of deposits in the Slovenian banks and confirmed an earlier estimate of the International Monetary Fund that the three largest Slovenian banks will need fresh capital of 1 billion euros ($1.28 billion) this year to meet EU capital requirements.

The country's banks, mostly state-owned, are struggling with about 7 billon euros of bad loans which equals 20 percent of GDP but Kranjec said provisions already made by the banks covered more than 50 percent of those loans.

He urged the new centre-left government of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, which took over on March 20, to establish a bad bank, consolidate public finances and privatise state-owned banks and firms.

He also said he did not expected any euro zone member to exit the monetary union.

Bratusek, who took over after the former conservative government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa lost majority in parliament in January over a corruption scandal, had said repeatedly that Slovenia will not need international help.

The yield on the country's 10-year bond that expires in January 2021 reached 6.06 percent on Thursday, down 0.7 percentage point from Wednesday, according to Reuters data. ($1 = 0.7824 euros)