LJUBLJANA, March 28 Slovenia will not need a
bailout in spite of market speculation that it might follow
Cyprus because of its banking sector's rising bad loans, Bank
of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec told STA new agency.
"I can claim categorically that Slovenia is not in a
position to need a bailout," Kranjec, who also sits on the
European Central Bank governing council, told STA on Thursday.
"But it is very important that policy makers give clear
signals about stabilisation of public finances, rehabilitation
of the banking sector and particularly of the real sector of the
economy," said Kranjec.
He pointed out the size of total savings in Cypriot banks
amounted to three times its GDP, while in Slovenia deposits
represent less than 40 percent of GDP.
He said that there are no unusual movements or withdrawals
of deposits in the Slovenian banks and confirmed an earlier
estimate of the International Monetary Fund that the three
largest Slovenian banks will need fresh capital of 1 billion
euros ($1.28 billion) this year to meet EU capital requirements.
The country's banks, mostly state-owned, are struggling with
about 7 billon euros of bad loans which equals 20 percent of GDP
but Kranjec said provisions already made by the banks covered
more than 50 percent of those loans.
He urged the new centre-left government of Prime Minister
Alenka Bratusek, which took over on March 20, to establish a bad
bank, consolidate public finances and privatise state-owned
banks and firms.
He also said he did not expected any euro zone member to
exit the monetary union.
Bratusek, who took over after the former conservative
government of Prime Minister Janez Jansa lost majority in
parliament in January over a corruption scandal, had said
repeatedly that Slovenia will not need international help.
The yield on the country's 10-year bond that expires in
January 2021 reached 6.06 percent on Thursday, down 0.7
percentage point from Wednesday, according to Reuters
data. ($1 = 0.7824 euros)