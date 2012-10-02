By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Oct 2 When Slovenia joined the euro
in 2007 it had the fastest growth in the currency area and its 2
million inhabitants had some of the highest living standards in
eastern Europe.
The southern Alpine country is now in recession, shut out of
the bond market and is trying to avoid following much larger
euro zone members in asking for an international bailout to stop
it going bankrupt next year.
The global financial and regional debt crises have exposed
weaknesses in an economy dependent on exports of cars and car
parts, drugs and household appliances and highlighted the
sluggish pace of reform and political squabbling.
And while Europe's former communist states have so far
avoided the worst of the debt crisis, there are signs they are
also buckling under the strain of austerity. Slovenia could
become the first to ask for a bailout.
"Slovenia was the best performer and a frontrunner among the
new EU members. But many failures from the past became obvious
due to the crisis," said Hermina Vidovic, an analyst at the
Vienna Institute for International Economic Studies.
The government says a bailout will not be needed but the
economic indicators paint a gloomy picture.
Local banks, mostly state owned, are struggling with bad
loans, equivalent to almost 18 percent of gross domestic
product. Some of the debts are owed by construction companies
that ran into trouble when a property bubble burst in 2009 other
by investment firms struggling with a tough financial market.
The budget deficit this year is expected to reach some 4.2
percent of gross domestic product, well above the earlier
forecast of 3.5 percent.
That would be down from 6.4 percent in 2011 and is still
lower than many other indebted euro zone states but any bank
rescue where the state takes on a lender's losses could send the
deficit soaring. That would be a similar situation to the one
faced by Ireland which is in an international rescue programme.
Analysts say the crunch would come at the end of this year
or early next year if Slovenia fails to win back investors'
confidence and market access ahead of a mid-year debt repayment
hump of 2 billion euros.
"The longer bailout speculations continue the more likely
the actual bailout. The government is now moving to assure the
markets of its decisiveness in tackling the fiscal consolidation
as well as structural reforms," said Otilia Simkova of a
research and consulting company Eurasia group.
"The question remains whether this is enough to convince the
skeptical markets and jumpstart the much needed ability of
Slovenia to borrow within crucial period of next couple of
months."
Slovenia's 10-year bond yield has risen from 5.2 percent in
March to 6.29 percent on Oct. 2 after peaking at 7.6 percent in
August.
In April the government postponed a benchmark bond issue of
1.5 billion euros because the yield demanded exceeded 5 percent.
It is now hoping to issue its first bond this year in October or
November on the US market to raise $1.5 billion.
POLITICAL DIVISIONS
If Slovenia does need a bailout it would probably ask for
help from Europe's rescue fund, as other countries have done.
European officials have said they are worried.
"The situation in Slovenia is serious and Slovenia has no
time to lose," head of the Eurogroup Jean-Claude Juncker said
last month.
But he said the country should be able to avoid a bailout by
enforcing reforms, a thought echoed by the International
Monetary Fund on Tuesday.
"If Slovenia implements courageously all the reforms that
are clear we think that should be enough to reassure the
markets," Antonia Spilimbergo, head of the IMF mission, said
during a regular annual visit.
This may be a challenge, however, given the disputes between
the government, opposition and trade unions.
Slovenia's fast economic expansion in 2007 and 2008 was
fueled by cheap loans which dried up during the global financial
crisis leaving a painful recession.
The country's problems worsened in 2011 when voters rejected
crucial pension and labour market reforms in referendums which
were demanded by trade and students' unions.
This led to the fall of the previous centre-left government
and several downgrades of country ratings by all the major
credit rating agencies. Yields on sovereign paper jumped, and
the country has not issued any bonds since.
Prime Minister Janez Jansa's centre-right coalition has a
tiny majority in parliament and faces strong opposition from
trade unions and the centre-left opposition so it is difficult
for it to get reforms passed.
"The crisis in Slovenia is as much political as it is
economic as political divisions are a big problem for the
country," said Mojmir Mrak, a professor at the Ljubljana
University's Faculty of Economy.
The government has failed to tackle generous worker perks
such as payments for the cost of travel t o work and a
retirement age of 58, lower than in most other EU states.
By the end of the year Jansa wants to raise the retirement
age, despite opposing a similar reform by the previous
centre-left government last year, speed up privatisation and
make it easier to hire and fire.
The government also plans to establish a new company that
will take over bad debts of state-owned banks which are at the
heart of Slovenia's financial problems and are still piling up
as the country struggles with recession.
However, there is growing public awareness of Slovenia's
problems and this could help Jansa get the reforms passed.
"It is now more likely that the government will manage to
pass reforms than over the past two years as Slovenia's
financial difficulties are deeper and everyone is more aware of
the problems," said Borut Hocevar of daily Finance.
Parliament last week passed legislation to form a company
that will manage all state capital assets but the opposition
Social Democrats and trade unions are threatening to enforce a
referendum against it, saying it would only allow a hasty
sell-off of national assets.
The ruling coalition is also trying to change the
constitution to prevent referendums on budget, human rights and
defence matters in the future but has not yet gained the support
necessary for the change.