LJUBLJANA Oct 7 A Slovenian government minister
said it would be sensible for the country to seek aid from the
ESM bailout fund if its banking system needs more new capital
than estimated, a news agency reported.
According to the STA agency, Interior Minister Gregor Virant
told reporters on Monday that tapping the European Stability
Mechanism could be the cheapest way to overhaul local banks,
which are nursing an estimated 7.9 billion euros ($10.7 billion)
of bad loans - equal to 22.5 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP).
Slovenia has to wait for the results, due in November, of
external stress tests on most of its lenders before it can
recapitalise its banks which are mostly state-owned.
The government has set aside 1.2 billion euros to inject
into its banks but markets speculate the tests might show
significantly larger bank capital needs.
Virant did not suggest what level of bank capital needs
might prompt Slovenia to seek ESM help, STA reported. So far the
government has claimed Slovenia would be able to solve its
financial problems without external aid.
All euro zone members have the option of asking for
financial aid from the ESM, established in 2012 after
government debt crises escalated.
Last month Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek told Reuters the
government had an obligation to find the cheapest solution for
the bank overhaul but refused to discuss whether ESM aid may yet
be the cheapest option.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone state in 2007 but
was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports. It has been struggling with a new recession since 2012.
($1 = 0.7355 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)