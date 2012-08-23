ZAGREB Aug 23 At least two people were killed
and 18 injured when a hot-air balloon carrying foreign and local
tourists caught fire and came down near the Slovenian capital
Ljubljana on Thursday, the police said.
The official STA news agency said the police believe the
death toll could be higher, but gave no further details. The
injured include six children, news website 24ur reported.
It posted a short video clip showing a police helicopter
hovering above a cornfield at Ig, a suburb just outside
Ljubljana, where the balloon hit the ground at 8 a.m..
Police had cordoned off the field and were searching the
area, 24ur said.
STA said the balloon had requested permission to land about
15 minutes before it crashed.
"We do not know what caused the accident and the
investigation is ongoing," a Ljubljana police spokeswoman said.
