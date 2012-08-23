* Cause of the crash under investigation
IG, Slovenia, Aug 23 A hot-air balloon carrying
tourists, including children, plunged to the ground in flames on
Thursday just outside the Slovenian capital Ljubljana, killing
four people and injuring 28, the police said.
The balloon was ablaze when firemen arrived at the scene of
the crash, firefighters' chief Tomaz Kucic told the official STA
news agency.
"We were landing but I think the speed was too high. We hit
the ground, bounced off once, and hit it again. We held on but
five of us fell out," a survivor, Tomaz Simec, told the
Slovenian television Kanal A.
"After that, I no longer remember."
Police recovered the four bodies of those killed, charred
beyond recognition, STA reported.
Six children were among the injured, according to Slovenian
news website 24ur.
Most of the 32 people on board - 30 passengers, a pilot and
a co-pilot - were Slovenian nationals, with three Italians and
one Briton, a police spokeswoman told Reuters television. All 32
were accounted for.
A short video on the 24ur website showed a police helicopter
hovering above a cornfield at Ig, a suburb just outside
Ljubljana where the balloon hit the ground at 8 a.m. (0600GMT)
The area was cordoned off by police, who combed it for hours
with dogs in search of the victims.
The cause of the accident was not immediately clear. STA
said the balloon had requested permission to land about 15
minutes before it crashed.
"We do not know what caused the accident and the
investigation is still ongoing," the police spokeswoman said.
Balloon rides are a popular tourist activity in Slovenia.
Rides can last up to several hours and typically leave early
morning or late afternoon, according to the website of the
country's tourist board.
(Reporting by Suzana Sabljic and Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing
by Alessandra Rizzo)