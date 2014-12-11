By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Dec 11 Slovenia will inject 190
million euros ($236 million) into state-owned Banka Celje after
stress tests last year revealed that the bank would have a
capital shortfall in tough economic conditions.
The Bank of Slovenia estimated last December that the
shortfall would be 388 million euros. It gave Banka Celje six
months to strengthen its capital.
The bank tried and failed to find a strategic investor to
provide the capital and now the state has to step in instead.
Slovenia poured more than 3 billion euros into local banks
last year to prevent them from collapsing under a pile of bad
loans. This allowed country to avoid an international bailout.
The government plans to merge Banka Celje with another
state-owned bank Abanka, which was also rescued by the state
last year. The merged bank would be the third largest in the
country and could be sold off in coming years.
In the past, Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its banks
so the state still controls more than half of the country's
banking sector.
The government will increase Banka Celje's capital by 95
million euros in cash and another 95 million euros in state
bonds. The increase will take place after it is approved by the
European Commission, which is expected in coming days, the
government said on Thursday.
($1 = 0.8067 euros)
(Editing by Jane Merriman)