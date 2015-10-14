LJUBLJANA Oct 14 Slovenian finance and tourism company Sava must sell its stake in domestic lender Gorenjska Banka within six months, the Bank of Slovenia said on its website on Wednesday.

Gorenjska was one of eight Slovenian banks that failed the country's stress tests, or financial health checks, in December 2013 and is the only one that still needs to raise capital.

"Sava does not have the financial strength to give Gorenjska Banka and its business the financial support it needs," the central bank said.

In March, the central bank said Gorenjska had a capital shortfall of 58 million euros ($66 million) which had to be covered by the end of 2015. Gorenjska said it would look for a strategic investor and would not need state aid.

Sava, which is the largest shareholder in Gorenjska, said in June it was planning to sell its 44.07 percent in the bank, but it has not found a buyer so far.

Sava is struggling with large debts, put at 235 million euros by local media. Other shareholders in Gorenjska are mostly local companies and banks.

The Slovenian government poured more than 3 billion euros into local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans, avoiding an international bailout. ($1 = 0.8766 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by David Clarke)