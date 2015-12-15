LJUBLJANA Dec 15 Slovenian bank Gorenjska Banka will issue new shares to the value of 13 million euros at a price of 230 euros per share, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The bank is issuing new shares to cover a potential capital shortfall of 13 million euros in line with demands of the Bank of Slovenia made earlier this year.

The share offer is valid till Jan. 6 with current shareholders having a priority to new shares in the first round of the sale which expires on Dec. 31, the unlisted bank said.

The bank's CEO Andrej Andoljsek told Reuters in October he was confident the planned new share issue will be successful, adding the bank will not need state help.

Gorenjska is mostly owned by local companies but its largest owner, local tourism and financial company Sava, has put its 44 percent stake in Gorenjska on sale, also in line with the Bank of Slovenia demands.

Central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec said last week there were too many banks in Slovenia, urging their consolidation and faster resolution of non-performing loans which represent about 20 percent of all loans of Slovenian banks.

The government had to pour more than 3 billion euros in mostly state-owned local banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. In that way the country also narrowly avoided an international bailout.

