LJUBLJANA Dec 23 Slovenia's state "bad bank" will issue 1.01 billion euros ($1.4 billion) worth of bonds via a local bourse on Dec. 24 as part of the euro zone country's drive to rescue its banks without seeking an international bailout.

Slovenia's two top banks, NLB and NKBM, both majority state-owned, transferred all of their bad loans, together worth 3.2 billion euros, to bad bank DUTB last week. In exchange, they will receive short-term bonds worth 1.01 billion euros.

Nearly 506 million euros worth of paper maturing on Dec. 15, 2015, will bear a fixed annual coupon of 3.75 percent, while the equivalent amount, due Dec. 15, 2016, will have a 4.50 percent coupon, DUTB said in a filing to the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.

The paper will start trading three days after issuance, it said, adding the arranger of the deal is HSBC.

Slovenia has said it can save its struggling banks alone by cleaning up their bad loans and injecting fresh capital.

The government injected 3.2 billion euros of capital into five local banks, including NLB and NKBM, and the European Commission has approved the emergency aid and the restructuring plans for all of them.

To stabilise the economy, still largely controlled by the state, Slovenia has pledged to start a sale of state assets. Fifteen firms have been slated for a sell-off, including NLB and airline Adria Airways.

The total cost of Slovenia's bank clean-up has been put at 4.8 billion euros, a figure arrived at after a lengthy external auditor review of the eight biggest banks, three of which are foreign-owned.

Slovenia declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 and took a fast-track to membership of the European Union in 2004 and the euro zone in 2007. But its fast-growing economy hit a brick wall when the global financial crisis broke, and the country remains mired in recession.

