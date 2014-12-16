BRUSSELS Dec 16 The European Commission on
Tuesday approved the restructuring plan of Slovenia's
state-owned Banka Celje and its merger with Abanka Vipa, saying
it was in line with EU state aid rules.
The plan consisted of a recapitalisation of 190 million
euros ($237.4 million) together with a transfer of assets to the
Slovenian Bank Asset Management Company. The merged entity would
also limit itself to its core market in Slovenia, the Commission
said.
"We have... ensured that taxpayer money was only used to the
extent necessary, and appropriate burden sharing was applied,"
EU Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said in a
statement.
The European Commission acts as a competition watchdog in
the 28-member bloc.
($1 = 0.8005 euros)
(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Robert-Jan
Bartunek)