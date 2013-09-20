UPDATE 1-Italian bonds rally after EU hints at solution for struggling lenders
* Italy's 10-year govt bond yield drops 4 bps, leading market
LJUBLJANA, Sept 20 Slovenia's banking system is weak and trust in the system is limited, Finance Minister Uros Cufer told parliament on Friday.
Slovenia's banks are crippled by 7.5 billion euros of bad loans - more than a fifth of national output - and speculation is rife that the country may become the next euro zone member to seek international financial assistance in the coming months.
(Reporting by Marja Novak, writing by Eva Taylor; editing by Patrick Graham)
* Italy's 10-year govt bond yield drops 4 bps, leading market
* Said on Monday that Noble Funds Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych SA (Noble Funds TFI) lowered its stake in the company to 0.11 pct from 6.48 pct
JOHANNESBURG, April 4 South Africa's No.4 bank by value Nedbank said on Tuesday it was in good shape and well-prepared to deal with the volatility and pressure of sovereign rating downgrades.