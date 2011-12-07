* Loss reaches 104.3 mln euros in Jan-Oct

* Central bank sees provisions rising in 2012

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Dec 7 Slovenia's banking sector posted a net loss of 104.3 million euros ($139.6 million) in the first 10 months as provisions for non-performing loans rose, the Bank of Slovenia said on Wednesday, adding that no recovery was expected before 2013.

It said provisions amounted to 706 million euros, up 39 percent over the same period in 2010. In the whole of 2010 the Slovenian banks had a combined net loss of 98.1 million euros.

The central bank said local banks' credit activity was falling because of worsening conditions on the international financial markets and the economic slowdown.

"It is very likely that the Slovenian banks' financial results in 2012 will be poor, with the need to further increase provisions and capital," the Bank of Slovenia said in a statement. It said the banks' financial result should improve only in 2013.

Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by state-owned banks which control more than 40 percent of the market, while France's Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit and a number of Austrian banks are also present.

The largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said last month it would end 2011 with a loss for the third year in a row because of bad loans given to local firms in the past.

The second-largest, Nova KBM , also state-owned, said in November it had posted a net loss of 4.4 million euros in the first nine months of 2011 -- the first loss since the bank was listed in 2007. The loss compared to a profit of 20.3 million in the same period of 2010.

According to sources close to the bank, its chief executive Matjaz Kovacic, at the helm since 2005, will be replaced in January by Andrej Plos, a member of the bank's management board since 2009.

NKBM shares closed 5.08 percent higher at 3.499 euros on Wednesday, although with a low turnover, while the SBI blue-chip index firmed 0.2 percent.

Slovenia was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports and after a slow recovery in 2010, when the economy expanded by 1.4 percent, growth is expected to tail off this year to some 1 percent with a further slow down seen in 2012.

($1 = 0.7472 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Helen Massy-Beresford)