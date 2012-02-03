LJUBLJANA Feb 3 Slovenian banks took almost 1 billion euros in additional funds from the European Central Bank in December but will hold onto the funds to deal with obligations this year, keeping business and consumers starved of credit, a government report said on Friday.

"The liabilities of the Slovenian banks to the Eurosystem rose by 900 million euros ($1.2 billion) in December," the government's macroeconomic institute said in its regular monthly report, adding the ECB December offer of 3-year loans had eased liquidity pressures in the euro zone member.

"We cannot expect a significant increase in their credit activity as banks deposited most of those funds at the ECB and are keeping them to repay some 4 billion euros of liabilities that will mature in 2012," the institute said.

Local companies have been complaining for years that it was difficult to get long-term loans. In December, companies paid back to banks some 560 million euros more than they received from them in new loans, the institute said.

Slovenia has been badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports and its economy contracted by 8 percent in 2009. After a mild recovery in 2010, latest figures show another recession was possible as the economy contracted by 0.5 percent in the third quarter of 2011.

Conservative Janez Jansa has pledged to take steps to ease the credit crunch and boost the economy once his new cabinet is confirmed by parliament next week.

Jansa will replace Social Democrat Borut Pahor, whose government was ousted by parliament in September after squabbling within the coalition that undermined any effort to push through reforms tio support the economy. ($1 = 0.7592 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Patrick Graham)