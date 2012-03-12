LJUBLJANA, March 12 Slovenia's largest banks - Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) and Nova KBM - took up 1.7 billion euros ($2.2 billion)in cheap three-year loans from the European Central Bank earlier this month, daily newspaper Finance said on Monday.

The loans, made under the ECB's long term refinancing operaton (LTRO) carry an interest rate of 1 percent.

The two banks, which are both state-owned, gave no immediate comment.

Both banks posted a loss last year while NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has a stake of 25 percent, needs a capital hike of 400 million euros by the end of June to boost its capital strength to meet the European Banking Authority's requirements. ($1=0.7622 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)