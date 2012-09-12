* Slovenia GDP likely to shrink again in 2013
* Central bank chief urges sale of state-owned banks
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA All banks in Slovenia are solvent for
now but risks are increasing, the country's central bank
governor Marko Kranjec said on Wednesday as the small euro zone
country struggles to avoid an international bailout.
Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec also predicted
Slovenia's economy would shrink for the second year in a row in
2013, hit by poor export demand and weak domestic spending, and
urged the government to encourage foreign investment and
takeovers of the country's largely state-owned banks.
"This year and next year ... it is difficult to expect any
significant growth because of the international environment and
internal problems," said Kranjec, who also sits on the European
Central Bank's Governing Council.
"All banks (in Slovenia) are still solvent for now but the
situation is worsening ... We have to consider whether it is
still sensible to reject foreign direct investment and
takeovers," he told reporters on the sidelines of a business
gathering.
Slovenia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, but
unlike most other ex-communist peers, was reluctant to sell
state-owned companies, particularly to foreigners.
Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservative government is now
trying to revive the sale of state firms, enforce pension and
labour reforms and issue a U.S. dollar bond by the end of this
year in order to avoid seeking international aid.
Slovenia's banks had 6.4 billion euros ($8.25 billion) of
bad loans at the end of July, up 55 percent on the same period
last year. That figure is likely to rise.
Slovenia joined the euro zone in 2007 and became its fastest
growing economy. But the global financial crisis brought it to a
standstill in 2009 due to its dependency on exports. It enjoyed
only a mild recovery in 2010 and 2011.
The central bank forecast in April that gross domestic
product (GDP) would grow 0.6 percent in 2013 after shrinking 1.2
percent this year, but it is due to revise its forecast at the
end of this month.
($1 = 0.7759 euros)
