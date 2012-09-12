* Slovenia GDP likely to shrink again in 2013

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA All banks in Slovenia are solvent for now but risks are increasing, the country's central bank governor Marko Kranjec said on Wednesday as the small euro zone country struggles to avoid an international bailout.

Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec also predicted Slovenia's economy would shrink for the second year in a row in 2013, hit by poor export demand and weak domestic spending, and urged the government to encourage foreign investment and takeovers of the country's largely state-owned banks.

"This year and next year ... it is difficult to expect any significant growth because of the international environment and internal problems," said Kranjec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's Governing Council.

"All banks (in Slovenia) are still solvent for now but the situation is worsening ... We have to consider whether it is still sensible to reject foreign direct investment and takeovers," he told reporters on the sidelines of a business gathering.

Slovenia gained independence from Yugoslavia in 1991, but unlike most other ex-communist peers, was reluctant to sell state-owned companies, particularly to foreigners.

Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservative government is now trying to revive the sale of state firms, enforce pension and labour reforms and issue a U.S. dollar bond by the end of this year in order to avoid seeking international aid.

Slovenia's banks had 6.4 billion euros ($8.25 billion) of bad loans at the end of July, up 55 percent on the same period last year. That figure is likely to rise.

Slovenia joined the euro zone in 2007 and became its fastest growing economy. But the global financial crisis brought it to a standstill in 2009 due to its dependency on exports. It enjoyed only a mild recovery in 2010 and 2011.

The central bank forecast in April that gross domestic product (GDP) would grow 0.6 percent in 2013 after shrinking 1.2 percent this year, but it is due to revise its forecast at the end of this month. ($1 = 0.7759 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic/Ruth Pitchford)