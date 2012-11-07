LJUBLJANA Nov 7 Slovenia, which is struggling
to avoid an international bailout, saw bad loans rise again in
September, the government's macroeconomic institute said on
Wednesday.
The head of the institute, Bostjan Vasle, appealed for
structural reforms, including those to deal with the bad loans,
to be brought in without delay.
"If we do not enforce (the reforms)... economic activity
will worsen further," Vasle told a news conference when asked
when the bad loans situation would improve.
The institute said provisions for bad loans in local banks
rose by 85.7 million euros in September but gave no total
figures. In July, Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, were
nursing some 6.5 billion euros of bad loans, equivalent to 18.2
percent of GDP.
On Tuesday, Standard & Poor's put the euro zone country's A
rating on review for possible downgrade, questioning whether the
government could implement planned reforms because of trade
union and opposition demands for referendums.
Slovenia is struggling with recession and a gap in public
finances, after the global and regional economic crises crippled
domestic and export demand, prompting the government to bring in
unpopular austerity measures.
Prime Minister Janez Jansa's conservative government last
month passed a law establishing a state-owned entity to take
over local banks' bad loans in exchange for state-guaranteed
bonds, but trade unions stalled the enforcement of the law by
seeking a referendum on it.
The opposition is also demanding a referendum on a new law
that would set up a state holding to manage all state assets and
speed up privatisation.
The government still hopes to persuade the trade unions and
the opposition to retract their referendum demands and to agree
on other reforms, like raising the retirement age and cutting
public sector wages and unemployment benefits.
Vasle said the number of employees in the public sector,
particularly in health and education, continued to rise this
year although the government curbed employment in the central
government.
Vasle said new data confirmed the institute's forecast that
Slovenia's GDP would this year contract by 2 percent, with a
further contraction of 1.4 percent seen in 2013.
Last month Slovenia issued its first sovereign bond this
year, a 10-year $2.25 billion bond with a yield of 5.7 percent,
averting a bailout for at least six months.
But Prime Minister Jansa had said the country would not be
able to borrow abroad again unless the reforms were enforced
quickly.
The government expects a budget deficit of 4.2 percent of
gross domestic product this year, down from 6.4 percent in 2011.
