LJUBLJANA Nov 20 Slovenian banks' provisions for bad loans rose 20.2 percent in the first nine months, pushing them into loss for the third straight year, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

Trying to avoid a European bailout, the country is grappling with renewed recession due to lower demand in its vital export markets and a fall in domestic spending amid budget cuts and managed to issue its first sovereign debt in October, a 10-year $2.25 billion bond to tide it over for at least the next six months.

The central bank said in a statement on Tuesday its banks, most of which are state-owned, had a joint loss of 76 million euros ($97 million) in the first nine months but gave no comparable figure for 2011. The banks made a collective loss of 410 million euros in 2011.

But bad loans amounted to 14.2 percent of all loans at the end of September, three percentage points higher than at the start of the year.

Loans to the non-financial sector fell by an annualised 8 percent in September, Bank of Slovenia said, mainly due to the high indebtedness of local companies.

The country's second and third largest banks, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa are jointly seeking some 290 million euros of fresh capital in order to meet regulatory requirements.

The biggest bank, state-owned Ljubljanska Banka, raised its capital by 381 million euros earlier this year but Finance Minister Janez Sustersic has said it might need another 500 million euros in 2013. ($1=0.7803 euro) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)