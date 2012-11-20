LJUBLJANA Nov 20 Slovenian banks' provisions
for bad loans rose 20.2 percent in the first nine months,
pushing them into loss for the third straight year, the Bank of
Slovenia said on Tuesday.
Trying to avoid a European bailout, the country is grappling
with renewed recession due to lower demand in its vital export
markets and a fall in domestic spending amid budget cuts and
managed to issue its first sovereign debt in October, a 10-year
$2.25 billion bond to tide it over for at least the next six
months.
The central bank said in a statement on Tuesday its banks,
most of which are state-owned, had a joint loss of 76 million
euros ($97 million) in the first nine months but gave no
comparable figure for 2011. The banks made a collective loss of
410 million euros in 2011.
But bad loans amounted to 14.2 percent of all loans at the
end of September, three percentage points higher than at the
start of the year.
Loans to the non-financial sector fell by an annualised 8
percent in September, Bank of Slovenia said, mainly due to the
high indebtedness of local companies.
The country's second and third largest banks, Nova KBM
and Abanka Vipa are jointly seeking
some 290 million euros of fresh capital in order to meet
regulatory requirements.
The biggest bank, state-owned Ljubljanska Banka, raised its
capital by 381 million euros earlier this year but Finance
Minister Janez Sustersic has said it might need another 500
million euros in 2013.
($1=0.7803 euro)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)