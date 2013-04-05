LJUBLJANA, April 5 The way international lenders handled the Cyprus bailout was "completely wrong", the head of the Slovenian Banking Association told Reuters on Friday.

France Arhar said Slovenia could still avoid a bailout, but its government had to act quickly to help its ailing banking sector, struggling with some 7 billion euros of bad loans equivalent to 20 percent of its gross domestic product.

The euro zone struck a deal last month to hand Cyprus a bailout worth 10 billion euros ($12.85 billion) but demanded rich depositors in the country's banks forfeit some money.

Initially there were proposals to levy a charge even on deposits of less than 100,000 euros.

"I think a very big mistake was made," Arhar, former governor of Slovenia's central bank, said on the sidelines of a banking conference.

"On one side we are striving to establish the European Banking Union with its three pillars and a guaranteed amount of 100,000 euros, but on the other side the same people reject this in the case of one small country albeit with a big banking sector."

Arhar said a "communication mistake" was made by Dutch Finance Minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem, who heads the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers. He caused a stir in March when he told Reuters Cyprus-style bailouts, including depositor levies, could be replicated in future.

"With money it is all about confidence and fear," Arhar said.

The new Slovenian centre-left government of Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek took over on March 20 after the previous conservative cabinet lost its majority in parliament over a corruption scandal.

Authorities plan to set up by September a "bad bank" to take over bad loans of state banks and enable bank privatisation.

"I believe if the government as soon as possible continues where the previous stopped, particularly on the banking system and the bad bank, that would be the best message to the markets that we are acting and not just talking," said Arhar. ($1 = 0.7780 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Andrew Roche)