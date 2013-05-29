LJUBLJANA May 29 The European Commission's
demand that Slovenia hires external advisers to review its banks
could delay plans to move bad loans to a newly established bad
bank, central bank governor Marko Kranjec said on Wednesday.
"In spite of that I hope the first transfer of loans to the
bad bank will be made at the end of June," Kranjec, whose role
gives him a seat on the European Central Bank's governing
council, said in an interview for the local Top TV channel.
The Commission said earlier on Wednesday Slovenia should
hire independent external advisers by June to conduct a
system-wide bank asset quality review which should be completed
by year end.
Kranjec also said he was "confident" independent reviews
will show that the Bank of Slovenia's estimates of bad loans in
local banks were accurate.
Slovenian banks, mostly-state owned, are nursing some 7
billion euros of bad loans, equal to 20 percent of GDP.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)