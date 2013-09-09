* Two small private banks to be liquidated
* Slovenian banks nursing 7.5 bln euros in bad loans
* Chances of avoiding EU/IMF bailout hang in the balance
LJUBLJANA, Sept 9 Slovenians shrugged off the
liquidation of two small banks, confounding fears of an
immediate run on deposits that could torpedo the government's
efforts to avert an international bailout.
Slovenia's central bank saved news of the liquidation of
privately-owned Factor Banka and Probanka for Friday evening,
with banks closed for business on Saturday and Sunday.
Governor Bostjan Jazbec conceded the possibility of a bank
run, with the country's prospects of becoming the next euro zone
bailout applicant hanging in the balance.
But as banks reopened on Monday, there were only a handful
of clients at the Ljubljana branches of Factor Banka and
Probanka. There was no sign of queues at other banks either.
"I'm not worried about my money because the state is still
functioning," said 43-year old Goran Andrejevic, who withdrew a
small amount of money from a Probanka cashpoint. "I'm not
thinking of placing my money elsewhere for now," he said.
In a small sign of economic recovery, Slovenia's statistics
office reported on Monday that exports - the chief driver of the
economy - were up 7 percent in July year-on-year.
Slovenia is locked in its second recession since the onset
of the global crisis in 2008, when exports hit a wall, driving
up bad loans and exposing a culture of cronyism in an economy
50-percent controlled by the state.
The banking sector is suffocating under an estimated 7.5
billion euros ($9.9 billion) in bad loans, most of them held by
state-run banks in the country of just 2 million people.
CONFIDENCE "DIMINISHING"
Factor Banka and Probanka represent about 4.5 percent of the
banking sector. The government has guaranteed deposits in full
to the tune of 1 billion euros.
Nevertheless, retiree Dusa Jelincic said she was looking to
sell or transfer her share portfolio, which is managed by Factor
Banka, to another bank.
"My confidence in the Slovenian banks is diminishing, though
I have not had a bad experience with them so far," Jelincic said
on Monday morning in Ljubljana.
Analysts welcomed the export data and the bank liquidation,
which will be carried out over several months.
"The export growth figure is very encouraging and if the
European recovery continues exports could grow further and might
help Slovenia out of recession as early as this year," said
Marko Rozman, head of investment at the treasury sector of
Dezelna Banka.
"Liquidation of the two banks is also a step in the right
direction because it shows that Slovenia has started a
long-delayed bank overhaul, which gives it a chance to avoid a
bailout," he said.
After a delay of several months pending external stress
tests, the government says it plans to start transferring bad
loans to a state-owned "bad bank" next month.
Timothy Ash, head of emerging market research at Standard
Bank, said avoiding a bank run could be key to averting a
bailout.
"However, bank runs can often happen at very short notice,
and are typically unexpected - you just wake up to find a long
queue," Ash said.
