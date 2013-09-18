(Adds quotes, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 18 Slovenia may start transferring the non-performing loans crippling its banking sector to a 'bad bank' by the end of the year, Finance Minister Uros Cufer told Reuters, marking another delay in a crucial part of it efforts to avoid a bailout.

The country's lenders are struggling with 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) of bad loans - more than a fifth of national output - and speculation is rife that Slovenia may become the next euro zone member to seek international financial assistance in the coming months.

"I do not believe any transfer will take place in October. I hope they will take place by the end of year," Cufer said on Wednesday, adding the country would still be able to avoid a bailout in spite of the delay.

Cufer said he expected the bad loans would be transferred to the bad bank in one package, in line with the preferences of the European Commission. The country had earlier planned to first transfer toxic assets from the largest lender, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka, and later from other troubled banks.

In August the central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec said he expected the first transfer to take place in October.

Slovenia initially planned to start transfers in June but has been forced to wait for an external audit prompted by EU fears that the small euro zone country has underestimated the size of the problem.

In August, the central bank extended external stress tests to 10 banks accounting for about 75 percent of the country's banking sector, and said results were due by late November or early December.

Earlier this month, the central bank started "controlled liquidation" of two of the smallest lenders in the nation of 2 million - privately owned Probanka and Factor Banka - because of their liquidity problems. The state has guaranteed repayment to all their depositors.

Slovenia bought some time in May when it issued two bonds in the joint value of $3.5 billion but will have to tap the markets again no later than the first quarter of 2014 before a 5-year, 1.5 billion euro bond expires on April 2. ($1 = 0.7491 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Hugh Lawson)