LJUBLJANA, Sept 26 Slovenia's prime minister
said on Thursday she had discussed with the country's central
bank what might be entailed in a bank rescue, but said that was
no reason for growing speculation that the euro zone country
will seek an international bailout.
"We are talking with the Bank of Slovenia also about that
possibility, about what it would mean to get help for the
banking sector," Alenka Bratusek told a news conference after a
regular cabinet session. "But there is no need to speculate from
that that Slovenia would actually need help."
Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are struggling with
some 7.5 billion euros of bad loans, a figure widely used by
local media as calculated from central bank figures and never
disputed by the bank. That equals 21.5 percent of GDP and is at
the heart of speculation that the country could ask for a
bailout in the coming months.
Seeking to clarify Bratusek's remarks, her cabinet late on
Thursday sent a statement to Reuters saying "the prime minister
never said that aid for the banks is a possibility ... but that
the government and the Bank of Slovenia are talking about what
help for the banking sector alone means."
"The next steps will be decided when we know the results of
the stress tests," it said, stressing that the figure of 7.5
billion euros was speculation.
In August, the Bank of Slovenia ordered external stress
tests for 10 local banks, which represent about 75 percent of
the country's banking sector. The results are expected in
November.
"We will know about the size of bad loans when the stress
tests are completed", Bratusek's cabinet said.
Central bank and other officials have been saying for weeks
that it would be a tight call whether the small euro zone member
would be able to recapitalise its struggling lenders on its own
once it sees the results of stress tests.
All euro zone members have the option of asking for
financial aid from the European Stability Mechanism, established
in 2012 to provide financial assistance to member states in
difficulty.
Slovenia has until Oct 1 to present its reform programme to
the European Commission, revealing steps that should reduce
budget deficit to 3 percent in 2015 from 7.9 percent seen this
year.
On Monday Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem will visit
Ljubljana for talks on reforms.
Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007
but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on
exports.
It fell into a new recession in 2012 amid lower export
demand, credit crunch and a fall of domestic spending caused by
budget cuts.
($1 = 0.7403 euros)
