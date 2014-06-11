By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 11 A quarter of loans at
Slovenia's second-largest bank, Nova KBM (NKBM), could be
classified as bad, but the lender, slated for privatisation, has
enough capital to pass Europe-wide regulatory tests, its chief
executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
Ales Hauc said NKBM would not need another financial
injection this year or next, after the state boosted its capital
by 870 million euros ($1.2 billion) in December as part of a
sector overhaul that enabled Slovenia to avoid an international
bailout.
"I believe the bank will pass the stress test because it has
enough capital," Hauc said on the sidelines of a business
conference, referring to a European assessment of banks' health.
He voiced hope that NKBM would be sold by the end of this
year as planned by the government, because that would bring
cheaper capital and fresh know-how.
He said any new government established after the July
general election was not expected to derail the privatisation.
"I doubt privatisation could be stopped because not only the
business opinion but also public opinion is in favour of the
bank's sale," he said.
Hauc said bad loans, now at 25 percent, could rise a bit
more this year amid continued poor growth and high unemployment
but added: "There will be no drastic increase of bad loans."
The government expects the economy to grow by 0.5 percent
this year after two years of recession, but Hauc said it was too
early to assess if the economy would indeed expand.
"We have to wait to see how the economy will do in the
second and the third quarter and only then we may be able to
talk about possible annual growth," said Hauc.
The statistics office reported in May that the economy
shrank 0.3 percent in the first quarter over the last quarter of
2013, but expanded 1.9 percent year-on-year.
Slovenia injected 3.3 billion euros into its local banks in
December to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of
bad loans built up over years of reckless lending.
The country will hold a snap election on July 13 because the
centre-left Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek resigned in May after
she lost the battle for the leadership of her Positive Slovenia
party.
