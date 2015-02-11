LJUBLJANA Feb 11 Slovenia's central bank on Wednesday rejected allegations in the country's newspapers that it mishandled data used when putting together a rescue package for Slovenia's banks in 2013 and 2014.

The Slovenian government had to pour some 3.5 billion euros of its money into those banks in December 2013 and in 2014 to prevent them from collapsing under a pile of bad loans. This enabled the country to avoid an international bailout.

"The Bank Of Slovenia has acted in line with legislation all the way," Governor Bosjan Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank governing council, told a news conference.

The press reports also allege that the Bank of Slovenia should not have advised the government to wipe out subordinated bonds and shareholders' capital in the rescued banks.

The allegations were first carried by the daily newspaper Finance earlier this week and then spread to other local media.

In the rescue of six local banks in December 2013 and in 2014, some 600 million euros of subordinated bonds were affected and about 101,300 shareholders lost out when the banks became state-owned.

The bank said its actions affecting the banks' subordinated bonds were in line with European Union decrees on bank rescue regulation valid from August 2013.

In 2014, the Slovenian Association of Small Shareholders filed several court cases against the Bank of Slovenia and local banks, claiming the subordinated bonds and shareholders' capital in rescued banks should not have been erased.

The courts have so far not decided on the issue. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)