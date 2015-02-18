By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA
LJUBLJANA Feb 18 Slovenia will gradually sell
most of its state banks, a finance ministry official told the
Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, confirming the
sale of lenders rescued by the government in 2013 would go
ahead.
The euro zone country narrowly avoided an international
bailout in 2013, when the government poured more than 3 billion
euros ($3.4 billion) into local banks to prevent them from
collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
"Apart from SID Banka, which has a special role, the banks
will be privatised in whole, while there is a chance that the
government remains minority shareholder in NLB (Nova Ljubljanska
Banka)," said Metod Dragonja, state secretary at the ministry.
SID Banka is a state-owned export and development bank
tasked with financing exporters and small and medium sized
businesses, while NLB is Slovenia's largest bank and is also
fully state-owned.
Since becoming independent in 1991, Slovenia has been
reluctant to sell its major banks so the government controls
more than half of the country's banking sector.
The government hopes to sell number two bank, Nova KBM
(NKBM), in the coming weeks. The process has been delayed by
complaints from small shareholders and subordinated bond holders
who say the bank should not have erased the shareholders'
capital and subordinated bonds when it was rescued by the state
in December 2013.
The International Monetary Fund urged Slovenia last December
to sell all state banks, while the European Commission has also
advised the former Yugoslav republic of 2 million people to
privatise its lenders.
($1 = 0.8805 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Mark Potter)