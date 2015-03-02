LJUBLJANA, March 2 Slovenia's Gorenjska Banka has a potential capital shortfall of 58 million euros ($65.12 million) which has to be covered by the end of 2015 according to a decision from the Bank of Slovenia, Gorenjska said in a statement on Monday.

Gorenjska, a small local lender owned by a group of Slovenian companies, was among the eight banks that failed the country's stress tests in December 2013 and is the only one of those banks that still needs to raise capital.

Slovenia had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks in December 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under the weight of bad loans and enable the country to avoid an international bailout. ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)