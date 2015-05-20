LJUBLJANA May 20 Slovenian state-owned banks Abanka and Banka Celje will merge in the last quarter of this year, creating the second largest bank in the euro zone member country, the two banks said in a joint statement on Wednesday.

The government plans to consolidate the local banking sector, which is mostly state-owned, before gradually selling most state banks in the coming years. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Clarke)