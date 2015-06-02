By Marja Novak
| LJUBLJANA, June 2
LJUBLJANA, June 2 More Slovenian banks need to
merge to ensure the long-term stability of the country's banking
sector, which was bailed out by the government in 2013, the Bank
of Slovenia said on Tuesday.
The bank's Vice-Governor Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo also
told a news conference that while the banking system as a whole
was profitable now net interest income was falling.
"There is a need for further consolidation if we want a
banking system that will be sustainable in the long term,"
Caprirolo said.
The government of the small euro zone member spent 3.6
billion euros ($4 billion) in 2013 and 2014 to recapitalise the
local lenders, which are mostly state-owned, and prevent them
from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
At the end of March, bad loans amounted to 4.2 billion
euros, or 11.4 percent of all loans, down from 11.9 percent at
the end of December, the central bank said last week.
Caprirolo said some banks were in talks to form joint
companies to manage their bad loans and deal with them as
effectively as possible.
"The banks are sufficiently equipped to manage those loans
(on their own) but it would be sensible for them to join forces
to deal with them more effectively," she said.
There are 16 fully operating banks in Slovenia and the
government controls as much as 60 percent of the banking sector.
It is planning to sell off most state banks in the coming years,
with the sale of the number two lender, Nova KBM, expected in
the coming weeks.
Last month, state-owned banks Abanka and Banka Celje said
they would merge in the last quarter of this year.
The merger will create the second largest bank in Slovenia,
which the government hopes will attract investors, after trying
and failing to sell Banka Celje for years.
($1 = 0.8989 euros)
(Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Clarke)