LJUBLJANA, June 2 More Slovenian banks need to merge to ensure the long-term stability of the country's banking sector, which was bailed out by the government in 2013, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

The bank's Vice-Governor Stanislava Zadravec Caprirolo also told a news conference that while the banking system as a whole was profitable now net interest income was falling.

"There is a need for further consolidation if we want a banking system that will be sustainable in the long term," Caprirolo said.

The government of the small euro zone member spent 3.6 billion euros ($4 billion) in 2013 and 2014 to recapitalise the local lenders, which are mostly state-owned, and prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

At the end of March, bad loans amounted to 4.2 billion euros, or 11.4 percent of all loans, down from 11.9 percent at the end of December, the central bank said last week.

Caprirolo said some banks were in talks to form joint companies to manage their bad loans and deal with them as effectively as possible.

"The banks are sufficiently equipped to manage those loans (on their own) but it would be sensible for them to join forces to deal with them more effectively," she said.

There are 16 fully operating banks in Slovenia and the government controls as much as 60 percent of the banking sector. It is planning to sell off most state banks in the coming years, with the sale of the number two lender, Nova KBM, expected in the coming weeks.

Last month, state-owned banks Abanka and Banka Celje said they would merge in the last quarter of this year.

The merger will create the second largest bank in Slovenia, which the government hopes will attract investors, after trying and failing to sell Banka Celje for years. ($1 = 0.8989 euros) (Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Clarke)