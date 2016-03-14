LJUBLJANA, March 14 Slovenian banks have reduced bad loans to 3.4 billion euros ($3.8 billion) or 9.7 percent of all loans, down from 9.9 percent in December, the Bank of Slovenia said on Monday.

It said banks had a joint net profit of 43.4 million euros in January, helped by reduced provisions for bad loans, versus 30.7 million profit in the same month of 2015.

Credit activity rose by 1.9 percent in January but was still 6.2 percent lower than a year ago. Balance sheet assets rose by 1.1 percent when compared to December 2015.

Several banks almost collapsed under bad loans in 2013. With much of the sector state-owned, the government had to pour in over 3 billion euros to avert an international bailout.

Since then the economy has returned to growth and the government has launched bank privatisation. The third largest bank Nova KBM was sold to U.S. investment firm Apollo and the sale of the largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka, is due to start later this year. ($1 = 0.8992 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)