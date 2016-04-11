LJUBLJANA, April 11 Loans made by Slovenian banks fell by 7.6 percent year-on-year in February, some 1.7 billion euros, the government's macroeconomic institute said in its monthly report on Monday.

Loan volumes in the 35-billion-euro economy have been falling since 2013 when Slovenia narrowly avoided a bailout for its banks, which almost collapsed under bad loans.

Since then Slovenian banks have been reluctant to extend loans to the country's highly indebted firms.

The total amount of loans to companies fell by 14.5 percent year-on-year in February, while loans to households were almost unchanged with loans to the state up by 2.7 percent, it added.

It said loans in February fell significantly because of the liquidation of small banks Probanka and Factor banka, which began in 2013 and was finalised in February.

In 2013 the government poured more than 3 billion euros into the mainly state-owned banks to prevent them from collapsing.

Since then they have managed to reduce the amount of bad loans to 3.4 billion euros at the end of January, the latest figure available, or 9.7 percent of all loans.

Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Friday one of the government's goals was to improve access to financing for small and medium-sized companies, which have been complaining about the credit crunch over the past years. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexander Smith)