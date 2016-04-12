* Bad loans at 2.9 billion euros
* Banks had joint net profit of 71 million euros in Jan-Feb
(Adds comment by central bank, more details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, April 12 The amount of loans at
Slovenian banks with repayment delayed by 90 days or more fell
to 2.9 billion euros or 8.5 percent of all loans in February
from 9.7 percent a month before, the Bank of Slovenia said in
its monthly report on Tuesday.
The central bank also said banks had a joint net profit of
70.9 million euros in the first two months of the year compared
with a profit of 52 million euros in the same period of 2015.
Figures showed the decrease in bad loans was mainly a result
of the liquidation of two small local banks, Probanka and Factor
banka, a process which started in 2013 and was completed in
February.
Bad loans at local banks, which represented almost a fifth
of all loans in 2013, nearly pushed the country into an
international bailout that year.
The government poured more than 3 billion euros into local
banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent them from
collapsing, avoiding a bailout.
"Although the sentiment in the Slovenian economy fell at the
start of the year the available data shows continuation of solid
economic growth," the bank said in a statement after its regular
board meeting.
Slovenia managed to return to growth in 2014 and in October
last year the central bank forecast Slovenia's GDP growth in
2016 at 1.9 percent versus a growth of 2.9 percent in 2015. The
bank is expected to revise its forecast later in April.
The bank also said a reduction of general government deficit
by 0.6 percent of GDP this year, as required by the European
Commission, "could have a negative influence on the growth of
domestic consumption", particularly since state investment is
expected to fall due to lower inflow of European funds.
Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Friday he was already
in talks with the European Commission regarding the government's
plan to keep deficit unchanged at 2.2 percent of GDP this year
after a strong deficit cut in 2015 when it fell to 2.2 percent
from 4.9 percent in 2014 due to spending cuts and higher tax
income.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)