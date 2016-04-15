LJUBLJANA, April 15 Slovenian banks have paid
191 million euros into a bank rescue fund established in March
last year to avoid the need for further state aid, the Bank of
Slovenia said in a report on Friday.
The fund, which is managed by the central bank and will be
operational until the end of 2024, was set up after Slovenia
only narrowly avoided an international bailout for its banks. No
lender has had to resort to the fund as yet.
The banks had to pay the equivalent of 1.3 percent of all
their state-guaranteed deposits into the fund and must keep
funds equivalent to 1 percent of those deposits liquid, in case
they need to be called on for any rescue.
In 2013, the government had to pour more than 3 billion
euros into local banks, which are mostly state-owned, to prevent
them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and
thereby avoided the need for an international bailout.
The central bank said on Tuesday that the lenders increased
their joint net profit in the first two month of this year by 36
percent year-on-year to 70.9 million euros.
