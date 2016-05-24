(Updates with quote, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA May 24 Slovenian banks reduced the
amount of loans with repayment delayed by 90 days or more to 8.2
percent of all loans in March from 8.5 percent in February, the
Bank of Slovenia said in a report on Tuesday.
The central bank said local banks made a joint net profit of
129.7 million euros in the first quarter, up from 70.4 million a
year earlier, although their balance sheet assets fell by 3.1
percent year on year.
Bad loans at local banks represented almost a fifth of all
loans in 2013, pushing the country towards an international
bailout, which the government averted by pouring more than 3
billion euros into stricken lenders in that year.
Total loans continued to shrink, falling 8.2 percent
year-on-year. Loans to non-financial institutions fell by 12.8
percent while loans to households were up by 0.5 percent
year-on-year.
The central bank said Slovenia's need for further fiscal
consolidation "will hinder economic growth at least in the
medium-term".
Slovenia plans to reduce its budget deficit to 2.2 percent
of GDP this year from 2.9 percent in 2015, before gradually
bringing it down to zero by the end of 2020, in line with
European Commission demands.
The government expects the economy to expand by 1.7 percent
this year versus an expansion of 2.9 percent in 2015 due to
lower export growth and lower growth of public investment
spending.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Jason Neely and Alexandra
Hudson)