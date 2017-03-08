LJUBLJANA, March 8 Slovenian banks cut
non-performing loans to 8.2 percent of all loans at the end of
2016 from 11.4 percent a year before, the central bank said on
Wednesday, four years after the weight of bad debts brought some
local banks to the brink of collapse.
The bad loans amounted to 3.4 billion euros ($3.59
billion)at the end of 2016, down from 3.7 billion euros at the
end of September 2016 and 4.8 billion in December 2015, the Bank
of Slovenia said in a report using European Banking Authority
methodology.
In 2013, the previous government poured more than 3 billion
euros into local banks to prevent them collapsing under bad
loans which represented about a fifth of all loans. That action
meant Slovenia narrowly averted an international bailout.
Some of the largest banks are still state-owned and the
government controls about 45 percent of the banking sector.
A number of foreign banks operate in Slovenia, including
France's Societe Generale, Italy's Unicredit
and Intesa Sanpaolo, Russia's Sberbank and
Austria's Sparkasse and Addiko Bank.
($1 = 0.9480 euros)
