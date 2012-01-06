(Adds govt institute f'cast for economic contraction)
* Banks had a loss of 200 mln euros in 2011
* Country rating cut would further hurt banks
* Owners fail to sell majority in Abanka Vipa
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, Jan 6 Slovenian banks are
expected to post bigger losses in 2012 after their combined loss
of 200 million euros ($255 million) in 2011 due to
non-performing loans, Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec
said on Friday.
"Only one third of companies that have loans are able to
return them. We expect that (bank) losses this year will be
higher than last year when it was 200 million euros," Kranjec
told a parliamentary board for finances.
Kranjec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank
Governing Council, said Slovenian banks' problems would increase
if Slovenia's credit ratings fell further as that would make it
more difficult for banks to get loans from the ECB and other
institutions.
All major credit rating agencies have cut Slovenia's rating
since September and put it on negative watch, amid a local
political crisis and the deepening of the euro zone debt crisis.
Slovenia is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's and A1 by Moody's.
The government's economic institute said on Friday that
Slovenia's economy could shrink in 2012 after expanding less
than 1 percent in 2011.
"We expect economic stagnation in 2012 ... but any further
worsening of the conditions in the international environment ...
would push Slovenia into negative growth this year," head of the
institute Bostjan Vasle told a parliamentary panel on finances.
Kranjec urged the future government to reduce
budget spending in order to balance the public finances.
Slovenia's budget deficit soared to some 5.5 percent of GDP
in 2011 from a balanced budget in 2007 amid lower tax income and
high government spending.
Slovenia's President on Thursday nominated the centre-left
former Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as a prime
minister-designate following the inconclusive general election
on Dec. 4.
Jankovic, who is expected to be confirmed by parliament by
next week, still needs to form a coalition with other parties to
secure a majority in parliament as his Positive Slovenia party
holds 28 out of 90 parliamentary seats.
BANK SALE FAILS
Earlier on Friday tourism and financial company Sava
said it was unable to sell its stake in Slovenia's
third-largest bank Abanka Vipa due to a lack of
interest from foreign firms in investing in Slovenia and the
general crisis in the banking sector.
Sava and 9 other companies have been trying to sell their
joint 50.1 percent of Abanka Vipa since 2010 but have been
unable to attract any buyer.
There was no trade in the shares of Abanka Vipa by 1050 GMT
on Friday amid low liquidity on the Ljubljana bourse.
Meanwhile Slovenia's largest bank, the unlisted state-owned
Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), needs a capital hike of 320
million euros by June in order to meet tougher EU banking
requirements, according to the European Banking Authority.
The outgoing centre-left government of Prime Minister Borut
Pahor had so far been unable to find private investors who would
increase the capital of NLB, in which Belgian banking and
insurance group KBC has a stake of 25 percent.
($1 = 0.7817 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and
Susan Fenton)