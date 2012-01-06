(Adds govt institute f'cast for economic contraction)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 6 Slovenian banks are expected to post bigger losses in 2012 after their combined loss of 200 million euros ($255 million) in 2011 due to non-performing loans, Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec said on Friday.

"Only one third of companies that have loans are able to return them. We expect that (bank) losses this year will be higher than last year when it was 200 million euros," Kranjec told a parliamentary board for finances.

Kranjec, who is also a member of the European Central Bank Governing Council, said Slovenian banks' problems would increase if Slovenia's credit ratings fell further as that would make it more difficult for banks to get loans from the ECB and other institutions.

All major credit rating agencies have cut Slovenia's rating since September and put it on negative watch, amid a local political crisis and the deepening of the euro zone debt crisis. Slovenia is rated AA- by Standard & Poor's and A1 by Moody's.

The government's economic institute said on Friday that Slovenia's economy could shrink in 2012 after expanding less than 1 percent in 2011.

"We expect economic stagnation in 2012 ... but any further worsening of the conditions in the international environment ... would push Slovenia into negative growth this year," head of the institute Bostjan Vasle told a parliamentary panel on finances.

Kranjec urged the future government to reduce budget spending in order to balance the public finances.

Slovenia's budget deficit soared to some 5.5 percent of GDP in 2011 from a balanced budget in 2007 amid lower tax income and high government spending.

Slovenia's President on Thursday nominated the centre-left former Ljubljana mayor Zoran Jankovic as a prime minister-designate following the inconclusive general election on Dec. 4.

Jankovic, who is expected to be confirmed by parliament by next week, still needs to form a coalition with other parties to secure a majority in parliament as his Positive Slovenia party holds 28 out of 90 parliamentary seats.

BANK SALE FAILS

Earlier on Friday tourism and financial company Sava said it was unable to sell its stake in Slovenia's third-largest bank Abanka Vipa due to a lack of interest from foreign firms in investing in Slovenia and the general crisis in the banking sector.

Sava and 9 other companies have been trying to sell their joint 50.1 percent of Abanka Vipa since 2010 but have been unable to attract any buyer.

There was no trade in the shares of Abanka Vipa by 1050 GMT on Friday amid low liquidity on the Ljubljana bourse.

Meanwhile Slovenia's largest bank, the unlisted state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), needs a capital hike of 320 million euros by June in order to meet tougher EU banking requirements, according to the European Banking Authority.

The outgoing centre-left government of Prime Minister Borut Pahor had so far been unable to find private investors who would increase the capital of NLB, in which Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has a stake of 25 percent. ($1 = 0.7817 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford and Susan Fenton)