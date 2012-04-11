LJUBLJANA, April 11 Slovenia's government should not dip into state funds deposited in its domestic banks to tackle its budget deficit because such a measure would reduce already thin liquidity, the head of the government's macroeconomic institute said on Wednesday.

"Slovenia's (state) deposits in banks would be sufficient to cover the budget deficit this year but a withdrawal of the deposits is not possible without negative consequences for the banking sector's liquidity," Bostjan Vasle, director of the Institute of Macroeconomic Analysis and Development, told a news conference.

Slovenia hopes to cut its budget deficit to around 3.5 percent of gross domestic product (GDP) this year from 6.4 percent in 2011. It has said it plans to achieve that goal by pushing through austerity measures such as cutting public sector wages.

On Friday, Finance Minister Janez Sustersic said the government did not plan to draw down its cash deposits as part of its budget reduction campaign and still hoped to issue two bonds this year.

But according to Vasle, the government was last week forced to postpone a sovereign bond issue of 1.5 billion euros ($1.96 billion), intended to finance the deficit, because the yield being demanded had reached at least 5 percent.

If the bond market remains unattractive, the government may consider dipping into its state deposits.

Sustersic said the government had several billion euros on deposit, while the central government budget deficit is expected to amount to about 1.1 billion euros this year.

But Vasle said drawing down the funds would squeeze already thin liquidity, adding that the European Central Bank's cheap loans to euro zone banks had not improved liquidity as banks across the euro zone had deposited most of the money back at the ECB.

Euro-member Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by state-owned banks while France's Societe General, Italy's Unicredit and Intesa Sanpaolo and a number of Austrian banks are also present.

The sector, burdened by non-performing loans to local firms, is expected to end 2012 with a loss for the third year running. The Bank of Slovenia Governor Marko Kranjec said it should be less than the loss of 356 million euros the sector posted last year however.

($1 = 0.7644 euros) (Editing by Andrew Osborn)