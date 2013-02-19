By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA Feb 19 Slovenia's banks, which are at
the heart of speculation that the country may need an
international bailout, posted even higher losses in 2012 than
estimated by Governor Marko Kranjec last week.
The Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday the banks, most of them
state-owned, made pre-tax losses of 664 million euros ($886
million) last year. Kranjec estimated the losses at some 606
million on Thursday.
"Last year banks had lower net interest income and higher
provisions (for bad loans) which rose by 23 percent and reached
1.5 billion euros," the central bank said after its regular
bi-monthly board meeting.
It said there was a risk of further worsening of the banks'
portfolios and more losses in 2013 but did not explain why the
2012 loss figure was significantly higher than estimated last
week.
"All economic policies have to be focused on establishing
conditions for economic growth that would ease the process of
companies' financial restructuring and improve conditions for
bank financing," the bank said.
In 2011 Slovenian banks made a joint pre-tax loss of 539
million euros and Kranjec told Reuters in January the Slovenian
banking system could end 2013 with a joint total loss for the
fourth year in a row.
The country's lenders are nursing some 7 billion euros of
bad loans, equalling 20 percent of GDP, which last year prompted
speculation that Slovenia could become the latest euro zone
member heading for a bailout.
On top of that, the country now has a government crisis that
may stall crucial reforms and result in early elections.
The ruling conservative coalition has lost its majority in
parliament over a corruption scandal involving Prime Minister
Janez Jansa.
Jansa denied any wrongdoing and pledged to hold on at the
helm of the minority government. Analysts expect a snap election
later this year, the second in as many years, as the fractured
opposition, which now controls parliament, has so far been
unable to agree on a new premier who would replace Jansa.
($1 = 0.7490 euros)
