LJUBLJANA, March 19 Slovenia's incoming
government will establish the "bad bank" planned by its
conservative predecessors, the man expected to be its new
finance minister said on Tuesday.
The euro zone member's banks, mostly state-owned, are
nursing some 7 billion euros ($9.07 billion) of bad loans, some
20 percent of GDP, and are at the heart of speculation that the
country may be forced to ask for a bailout later this year.
Solving the problem of rising quantities of distressed
credit is one of the priorities of the incoming government along
with giving a boost to an economy struggling with a renewed
recession, Uros Cufer said.
"There will be a bad bank ... in somewhat altered shape,"
Cufer told the parliamentary board for finances and monetary
policy ahead of parliament's vote on the new government which is
due on Wednesday.
He did not specify how the law on the bad bank which was
passed last year would be altered but said Slovenia has to help
the banks as well as prosperous companies which are struggling
with high debts.
He also said that experience in other countries showed that
it can take a year before a bad bank becomes operational.
The parliament is expected to confirm Prime
Minister-designate Alenka Bratusek's centre-left cabinet after a
corruption scandal and widespread unrest over the economy downed
conservative Janez Jansa majority in January.
Slovenia, which adopted the euro in 2007, in October managed
to issue its first bond in 19 months, averting a bailout at
least until June.
($1 = 0.7717 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)