LJUBLJANA, July 10 Slovenia's second largest
bank, Nova KBM , said on Wednesday it expected
external stress tests at the lender to begin this month.
The European Commission wants external audits carried out at
Slovenia's ailing state-run banks before the country -
struggling to avert the need for an international bailout -
starts ring-fencing billions of euros in bad loans.
"The audit of bad loans by an independent auditor is
expected to start in July," the bank said in a statement to
Reuters. It said the transfer of non-performing loans to a
newly-established 'bad bank' would begin after approval from the
Commission.
($1 = 0.7821 euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson)