BRIEF-ICBC to pay annual cash div as 2.343 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
ZAGREB, July 17 External stress tests of Slovenia's troubled banks will take longer than had been expected because the country is trying to meet some demands from the European Commission, Finance Minister Urof Cufer said on Wednesday.
Euro zone member Slovenia is struggling to overhaul a banking sector that is staggering under 7 billion euros of bad loans and so avert the need for an international bailout.
Earlier this month, the finance ministry said results of a stress test on the country's biggest lender, NLB, would be known in mid-July.
But Cufer said on Wednesday: "It will take a bit longer."
He did not specify what the Commission's demands were.
(Reporting by Marja NOvak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Catherine Evans)
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 2.343 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
* Says it completes full acquisition of a real estate firm Dipro Inc, at an undisclosed price, on April 3
* Masan Group Corp - KKR entered into agreements to invest a total of US$250 million in Masan Group and in its branded meat platform, Masan Nutri-Science