China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
LJUBLJANA Aug 19 The Bank of Slovenia has commissioned an asset quality review and stress tests for 10 local banks burdened by bad loans and aims to get the results by the end of the year, it said on Monday.
The banks, struggling under 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) of non-performing loans, are at the heart of speculation that the euro zone country could be forced into a bailout within a year.
The tests will be done for the three top banks, state-controlled Nova Ljubljanska Banka, Nova KBM and Abanka Vipa, as well as for the local units of Italy's Unicredit Bank, Austria's Hypo Alpe Adria Banka and Raiffeisen Bank and several smaller local lenders. ($1 = 0.7500 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Toby Chopra)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.