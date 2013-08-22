LJUBLJANA Aug 22 Slovenia will transfer bad loans from its banks and inject fresh capital into them bank by bank when external stress tests of the lenders are completed, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said on Thursday.

Bank overhaul is the key task of her centre-left government which is struggling to avoid a bailout as lenders, mostly state-owned, are burdened by about 7.5 billion euros ($10 billion) of bad loans equal to 21.5 percent of GDP.

The government initially hoped to start transferring bad loans to the 'bad bank' which was established earlier this year in June but the process was delayed as the European Commission said it would only approve transfers after stress tests are completed.

"The transfers (of bad loans) will take place as soon as stress tests will be completed and at virtually the same time capital injections can take place," Bratusek told a news conference.

"The process will not take place at once for all the banks but bank by bank as stress tests complete," she added, giving no further details.

The Bank of Slovenia said on Monday it expanded external stress tests on Slovenia's banks to 10 banks, adding the results were expected by the end of the year.

Bratusek said the tests will show how much money will have to be injected into the troubled banks so that they meet regulators' capital demands but the country's three largest banks, all controlled by the state, had said over the past months they together need an injection of 1 billion euros this year.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports.

It fell into a new recession last year amid credit crunch, lower export demand and a fall of domestic spending due to budget cuts.

