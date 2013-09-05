LJUBLJANA, Sept 5 Slovenian banks have sufficient capital to continue operating for the moment but their burden of bad loans needs to be dealt with, either with or without foreign help, central bank Governor Bostjan Jazbec said in an interview aired on Thursday.

A meeting of financial leaders in the small euro zone member earlier this week saw many increasingly convinced international aid might be needed within months to deal with some 7.5 billion euros ($9.90 billion) of bad loans weighing on its banks.

Jazbec himself said last week Slovenia was capable of solving its financial problems itself, though the country faces a daily dilemma of whether it would be less costly to seek outside aid.

"All Slovenian banks have adequate capital, ... all have enough capital for normal activity," Jazbec, who also sits on the European Central Bank's governing council, told state-owned Radio Maribor in the interview aired on Thursday.

"Whether we will be able to solve this (bad loan problem) by ourselves or with the help of the European Commission, the European Central Bank and other insitutions is unimportant for me," he said.

Last month the central bank ordered external stress tests for 10 banks which represent more than 70 percent of the country's banking sector.

From October, when the stress test results for the largest bank state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) should be completed, the transfer of bad loans to the 'bad bank' will start so as to clean up the banks, ease the credit crunch and enable bank privatisation.

Slovenia was the fastest growing euro zone member in 2007 but was badly hit by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports. It is struggling with a new recession since last year amid lower export demand and a fall of domestic spending caused by budget cuts.

"What is important is to ensure that the Slovenian economy and the banking system will enable us to have jobs, pensions and an operating public sector," Jazbec said.

Slovenia has shied away from privatising the largest banks and a number of other companies leaving the government in control of about half of the economy and a culture of cronyism and corruption.

($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Patrick Graham)