MOVES-Credit Suisse loan salesman Mullarkey departs
NEW YORK, April 10 Thomas Mullarkey, a loan salesman at Credit Suisse, has left the bank, according to sources.
LJUBLJANA, Sept 6 Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, will liquidate two small banks, Factor Banka and Probanka, to ensure the financial stability of the banking system, the country's central bank governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Friday.
Jazbec, also on the European Central Bank's governing board, said depositors and companies that have savings in the two banks will not lose their savings as the state has guarantees for all savings in the two banks. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jane Merriman)
WASHINGTON, April 10 U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with about 20 chief executives on Tuesday as he works to gain support for a $1 trillion infrastructure program, tax reform and other administration priorities, said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.