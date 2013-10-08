LJUBLJANA Oct 8 The price of Slovenia's bank sector overhaul is "the biggest unknown", the country's Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek told parliament on Tuesday when presenting the budget plans for 2014 and 2015.

"The number (cost of a bank overhaul) is not known by me nor by the (finance) minister or the Bank of Slovenia governor," she said.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7.9 billion euros ($107 billion) of bad loans which equals 22.5 percent of GDP and are at the heart of speculation that the country could be the next euro zone member to ask for a bailout.

But Bratusek said budget plans are designed in a way that will enable Slovenia "to solve our domestic problems at home", without asking for international aid.

Slovenia expect the cost of a bank overhaul will be clear at the end of November when the results of external stress tests of the country's banks are due. ($1 = 0.7368 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Ron Askew)