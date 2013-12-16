LJUBLJANA Dec 16 Slovenia's bailed-out banks
will be paid for 4.5 billion euros ($6.18 billion) of bad loans
with two and three year bonds that will allow them to access
cash and fund new business, the head of the country's bad bank
said on Monday.
Slovenia announced on Thursday that its banks would be paid
about 1.6 billion euros for transferring their most troubled
loans to the bad bank. Torbjörn Mansson, head of the bad bank,
told journalists on Monday banks would be paid with a
combination of two and three year bonds.
"We are structuring the bond that it should be acceptable in
the system, banks can use it to secure liquidity, fund new
businesses," he said. Banks can pledge high quality bonds with
the European Central Bank in exchange for cash, which they can
then lend.
Slovenia's eight largest banks have to boost their capital
by 4.8 billion euros as a result of long-awaited stress tests
published last week. Slovenia said the money could be found
without a sovereign bailout.
In documents published on Monday, the bad bank said it would
not be a long-term owner of non-performing loans and would sell
them as soon as soon as the assets were "interesting to the
market".
However, the bad bank's asset manager, Janez Skrubej, said:
"Investors should not get the impression we are under pressure
to sell."
The two largest banks, NLB and Nova KBM
, will transfer their bad loans by the end of December,
Mansson said, and the first bond of 1.1 billion euros will be
issued to them. The third largest, Abanka will not
transfer its bad loans until 2014, since its restructuring plan
is still awaiting approval from the EU.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
(Writing By Laura Noonan, Editing by Louise Heavens)