LJUBLJANA Dec 18 Slovenia will transfer the
first bad loans from two of its troubled banks to the state 'bad
bank' DUTB on Friday, the DUTB said, confirming the start of a
bank rescue that should enable the country to avoid seeking
outside aid.
Drawing a sigh of relief from its partners in the euro zone,
Slovenia announced last week it would rescue its sinking banks
alone, by cleaning up their bad loans and injecting fresh
capital, at a cost of 4.8 billion euros ($6.6 billion).
As part of the plan, bad loans will be transferred to the
state-run DUTB, a process that should be completed by May. The
banks will be paid in two- and three-year bonds that will allow
them to access cash and fund new business.
"The... transfer of non-performing loans from the two banks
is set for December 20," the DUTB said in a statement on
Wednesday. "Then we will know the nominal value of the first
batch of loans".
DUTB said talks to hammer out final details were still under
way between the bank and the two biggest commercial lenders, NLB
and NKBM.
Earlier on Wednesday, the European Union state aid regulator
approved emergency aid and restructuring plans submitted by five
Slovenian banks. It approved restructuring plans for NLB and
NKBM and aid for winding down Factor Banka and Probanka.
It also gave a temporary go-ahead to rescue aid for the
third-biggest bank, Abanka Vipa, but said final clearance would
depend on a restructuring plan to be submitted by Slovenia in
the coming months.
The 4.8 billion euro bill was arrived at after a lengthy
review of the eight biggest banks by external auditors.
($1 = 0.7283 euros)
