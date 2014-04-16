LJUBLJANA, April 16 Slovenia plans to privatise its second-largest bank Nova KBM this year, Finance Minister Uros Cufer told a banking conference on Wednesday.

"Our goal is to complete the whole transaction (privatisation) this year," Cufer said.

Slovenia barely avoided an international bailout last year by injecting some 3.3 billion euros into its banks in December. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Erica Billingham and Jason Neely)