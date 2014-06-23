By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, June 23 Slovenian banks have enough
capital to last until the start of 2016, but they could run into
trouble after that if an incoming government does not clean up
the debt weighing on the economy, the head of the central bank
said on Monday.
Slovenia will hold a snap election in July, and the new
government will need to act quickly, Bank of Slovenia Governor
Bostjan Jazbec said at a news conference.
"The government will have to start working immediately and
continue following the European Commission's recommendations and
ensuring further de-leveraging of Slovenian companies," Jazbec
said.
"Slovenian banks have enough capital till the start of the
year 2016 ... but problems can emerge (after that) if there will
be no serious moves regarding the de-leveraging of the real
sector of the economy," he said.
Slovenia narrowly avoided an international bailout in
December by pumping some 3.3 billion euros of its own funds in
local banks. The banks had amassed a huge number of bad loans
through years of unchecked lending to highly indebted local
companies.
The country will hold its second snap election in a row on
July 13. Polls suggest that a new centre-left SMC party, led by
a professor of law and a political newcomer Miro Cerar, could
win the most votes, ahead of the opposition Slovenian Democratic
Party.
The European Commission has demanded that Slovenia reduce
its budget deficit, reform the public sector and pursue
privatisation. It also said the country should sell its second-
largest bank, Nova KBM, this year.
The outgoing government of Alenka Bratusek expects the
economy to expand by 0.5 percent this year as exports picked up,
two consecutive years of recession.
