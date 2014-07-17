(Updates with quotes, details, background)
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, July 17 Slovenia will have to embark
on a new investment cycle in the coming year and restructure
over-indebted companies to ensure long-term financial stability,
Bank of Slovenia Governor Bostjan Jazbec said on Thursday.
The euro zone member narrowly avoided an international
bailout last year by pumping in 3.3 billion euros into its banks
to save them from collapsing under bad loans.
It expects to get a new centre-left government in September
after a new party, SMC, headed by political novice and legal
expert Miro Cerar, won a snap general election on Sunday.
"Outside (financial) help is always a possibility ... but I
see no need for it at this moment," Jazbec, who is also a member
of the European Central Bank governing council, told a news
conference. "We can avoid it if we prepare a strategy that will
enable new investments in the coming months or at least until
the end of 2015."
Jazbec said the country also needed to cut red tape,
increase tax income by enforcing a real-estate tax and improving
tax collection, improve the flexibility of the labour market and
reform the national health and pension systems. Most of those
reforms have been dodged by successive governments.
He said the new government's priority will have to be
establishing a system that make it easier to restructure
companies that have piled up massive amounts of debt over the
past two decades. That is the only way to avoid further problems
in Slovenian banks, he said.
"The status and the structure of the banking sector is not
sustainable in the long run," Jazbec said, but he added that
local lenders should pass the European stress tests this year.
He said Slovenia's economic growth since gaining
independence from Yugoslavia in 1991 was based on debt rather
than on ownership capital. He urged the government to sell state
companies and attract foreign investors.
The new prime minister is expected to be Cerar, a
50-year-old legal expert who entered politics just six weeks
ago. He is due to start coalition talks next week.
He told Reuters on Sunday that Slovenia would meet deficit
targets agreed with the European Union but would seek "our own
ways" to get there. His cabinet, he said, would review which
state companies would be sold.
The outgoing government last year put 15 companies up for
sale, including the number two bank NKBM and the main telecom
operator Telekom Slovenia.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Larry King)